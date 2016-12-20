The mysterious trek of Farfalla the cat

The mysterious trek of Farfalla the cat

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Surrey Leader

It's hard to say for certain how a small cat made the 560 k.m. trek to Surrey in the last two years. From McLeese Lake to Surrey, Farfalla, a small, green-eyed short-hair tortoise shell, somehow made the long trek, which would be a five-day walk for a cat, if she took the Harrison East Forest Service Road.

Chicago, IL

