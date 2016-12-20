Swiss survey highlights potential flaws in animal studies
Less than one-fifth of Swiss scientists who sought permission to experiment with animals in 2008, 2010 and 2012 reported the use of methods to curb biases and reduce chance findings, according to a study published this month in PLOS Biology 1 . Research planned without such precautions can produce distorted findings that could be contributing to the widespread difficulty in reproducing published results in biomedical science .
Read more at NatureNews.
