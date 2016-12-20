Swiss survey highlights potential fla...

Swiss survey highlights potential flaws in animal studies

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: NatureNews

Less than one-fifth of Swiss scientists who sought permission to experiment with animals in 2008, 2010 and 2012 reported the use of methods to curb biases and reduce chance findings, according to a study published this month in PLOS Biology 1 . Research planned without such precautions can produce distorted findings that could be contributing to the widespread difficulty in reproducing published results in biomedical science .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NatureNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '16 Eagle 0204 46
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
News the Latest: Fifa suspends 11 people over corrup... (May '15) May '15 SwissScam 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,116 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,371

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC