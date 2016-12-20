Suspect arrested after nine killed by truck at Berlin Christmas market

NINE people are dead and 50 are injured after a lorry ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin in what the authorities suspect was a terrorist attack. On a day of targeted violence across three European countries, the German incident came hours after the Russian ambassador to Turkey was shot dead by a police officer in an apparent a backlash against Russian military involvement in the Syrian civil war and three people were wounded in a shooting near an Islamic centre in central Zurich, Switzerland.

