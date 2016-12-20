Suspect arrested after nine killed by...

Suspect arrested after nine killed by truck at Berlin Christmas market

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Sunday Herald

NINE people are dead and 50 are injured after a lorry ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin in what the authorities suspect was a terrorist attack. On a day of targeted violence across three European countries, the German incident came hours after the Russian ambassador to Turkey was shot dead by a police officer in an apparent a backlash against Russian military involvement in the Syrian civil war and three people were wounded in a shooting near an Islamic centre in central Zurich, Switzerland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '16 Eagle 0204 46
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
News the Latest: Fifa suspends 11 people over corrup... (May '15) May '15 SwissScam 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,140 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,343

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC