South Africa: Doctoral Student Earns Top Prize With Asthma Diagnostic System

An innovative, life-saving, early warning system for asthma sufferers developed by a young South African doctoral student earned him first place at an international competition. Moses Kebalepile, a South African innovator, has walked away with this year's top prize at the international pitchfest held in Zurich, Switzerland.

