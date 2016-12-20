South Africa: Doctoral Student Earns Top Prize With Asthma Diagnostic System
An innovative, life-saving, early warning system for asthma sufferers developed by a young South African doctoral student earned him first place at an international competition. Moses Kebalepile, a South African innovator, has walked away with this year's top prize at the international pitchfest held in Zurich, Switzerland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|4
|Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16)
|May '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '16
|Eagle 0204
|46
|Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12)
|Jan '16
|Play it again Sam
|18
|Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Jane Said
|3
|the Latest: Fifa suspends 11 people over corrup... (May '15)
|May '15
|SwissScam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC