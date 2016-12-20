Markets shrug off attacks; Banks rally; FedEx and Nike earnings

"Aside from the tragedy of the human cost, markets will consider the political implications though it is too soon to draw any meaningful conclusions in that direction," said Paul Donovan, global chief economist at UBS wealth management. 2. Banking on a rescue: Shares in Italian banks are among the best performers in Europe right now after the Italian government said that it is asking parliament to let it borrow as much as a 20 billion for a potential bank rescue plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.