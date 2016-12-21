Lunch cruise on Switzerland's Lake Lu...

Lunch cruise on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne - even in winter

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Albany Times Union

This June 15, 2016, photo provided by Albert Stumm shows the Unterwalden ferry on Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, with a rainbow visible against the mountains surrounding the water. The lake rarely freezes over, allowing cruises to run throughout the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '16 Eagle 0204 46
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
News the Latest: Fifa suspends 11 people over corrup... (May '15) May '15 SwissScam 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,770 • Total comments across all topics: 277,529,899

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC