Glencore's All About Oil Right Now, From Crude to Extra Virgin 3 hours ago

Glencore Plc 's got oil trading covered these days, from the crude that drives the global economy to the dressing for your side salad. The world's biggest commodity trader, which shocked energy-market watchers this month with an $11 billion investment with partner Qatar in Russian oil producer Rosneft PJSC, has been working at the other end of the scale by quietly building a two-person desk trading olive oil in Madrid.

