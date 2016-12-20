Glencore's All About Oil Right Now, From Crude to Extra Virgin 3 hours ago
Glencore Plc 's got oil trading covered these days, from the crude that drives the global economy to the dressing for your side salad. The world's biggest commodity trader, which shocked energy-market watchers this month with an $11 billion investment with partner Qatar in Russian oil producer Rosneft PJSC, has been working at the other end of the scale by quietly building a two-person desk trading olive oil in Madrid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|4
|Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16)
|May '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '16
|Eagle 0204
|46
|Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12)
|Jan '16
|Play it again Sam
|18
|Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Jane Said
|3
|the Latest: Fifa suspends 11 people over corrup... (May '15)
|May '15
|SwissScam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC