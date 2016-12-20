Berlin blockchain start-up opens financial books to public

Lisk, the decentralized blockchain application platform based in Berlin, said on Wednesday it has opened its financial records to the public in the interest of transparency and to demonstrate to its thousands of investors its intent to make its project work. The company's founder and chief executive officer, Max Kordek, said the disclosure of its books was made possible after it registered a foundation - the Lisk Foundation - in Zug, Switzerland to further grow and develop its business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.