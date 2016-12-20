A gunman shot three people at an Islamic center in Zurich, and people aren't talking about it
People wait at a tram stop in front of the illuminated minaret of the Mahmud Mosque in Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 29, 2009. CREDIT: AP Photo/Keystone, Alessandro Della Bella A gunman entered an Islamic center in Zurich at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday and opened fire, wounding three people.
