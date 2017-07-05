Volvo to Roll Out Five Electric Cars By 2021

Volvo Car Group will offer a range of five electric cars by the start of the next decade, the latest manufacturer to woo customers to battery-powered models with longer driving ranges and more attractive designs. The automaker will introduce the vehicles between 2019 and 2021, Gothenburg, Sweden-based Volvo Cars said Wednesday in a statement, expanding on earlier plans that included a battery-powered compact car as well as an all-electric version of its XC90 sport utility vehicle. The company will also offer hybrid options across its product line, marking "the historic end of cars that only have an internal combustion engine."

