Volvo to Roll Out Five Electric Cars By 2021
Volvo Car Group will offer a range of five electric cars by the start of the next decade, the latest manufacturer to woo customers to battery-powered models with longer driving ranges and more attractive designs. The automaker will introduce the vehicles between 2019 and 2021, Gothenburg, Sweden-based Volvo Cars said Wednesday in a statement, expanding on earlier plans that included a battery-powered compact car as well as an all-electric version of its XC90 sport utility vehicle. The company will also offer hybrid options across its product line, marking "the historic end of cars that only have an internal combustion engine."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|3
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Feb '17
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan '17
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC