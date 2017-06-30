Touching photo project reveals love b...

Touching photo project reveals love between Stockholmers and their pets

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Local

When Michelle Job, a photographer and blogger from India, relocated to Stockholm one of the first things that caught her eye was people's close relationship with their pets in Sweden. Even in capital city Stockholm, she found that many brought their pets with them to work, on public transport, to restaurants - even to special pet play parks and day cares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16) Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,047 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC