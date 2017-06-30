Touching photo project reveals love between Stockholmers and their pets
When Michelle Job, a photographer and blogger from India, relocated to Stockholm one of the first things that caught her eye was people's close relationship with their pets in Sweden. Even in capital city Stockholm, she found that many brought their pets with them to work, on public transport, to restaurants - even to special pet play parks and day cares.
