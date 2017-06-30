Swedish premier: Sex assaults at musi...

Swedish premier: Sex assaults at music fest disgusting acts

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

A large music festival in Sweden that has seen performances by artists such as Kanye West, Robbie Williams and Iron Maiden has called o... Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane. Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16) Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,546 • Total comments across all topics: 282,197,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC