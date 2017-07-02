Swedish Premier: Sex Assaults at Musi...

Swedish Premier: Sex Assaults at Music Fest Disgusting Acts

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Sweden's prime minister says Swedish police must get better at investigating sex crimes after a series of assaults were reported at one of the country's biggest music festivals. Organizers of the Bravalla festival in Norrkoping, which hosted 45,000 people in southern Sweden, have called off next year's event following a rape allegation by a young woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16) Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,546 • Total comments across all topics: 282,197,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC