Swedish Premier: Sex Assaults at Music Fest Disgusting Acts
Sweden's prime minister says Swedish police must get better at investigating sex crimes after a series of assaults were reported at one of the country's biggest music festivals. Organizers of the Bravalla festival in Norrkoping, which hosted 45,000 people in southern Sweden, have called off next year's event following a rape allegation by a young woman.
