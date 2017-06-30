Swedish music festival cancels 2018 event after sexual abuse
A large music festival in Sweden that has seen performances by artists such as Kanye West, Robbie Williams and Iron Maiden has called off next year's event after several reports of sexual abuse. The Bravalla festival in Norrkoping, southern Sweden, says the decision was made after a rape was reported Friday.
