Sweden, Finland join Joint Expeditionary Force
The force, which will number about 10,000 troops, is made up of personnel from Britain, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Norway. The Joint Expeditionary Force, started in 2015, becomes operational next year.
