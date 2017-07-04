Net Insight reporting weaker-than-exp...

Net Insight reporting weaker-than-expected sales for the second quarter

Stockholm, Sweden- Net Insight, a leading provider of transport and resource planning in TV and media, is reporting that net sales for the second quarter 2017 were down by some 30% on the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This means that second-quarter net sales are expected at SEK 90 - 95 million, operating loss in the SEK 25 - 30 million interval, and negative cash flow of SEK 25 - 28 million.

