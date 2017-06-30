Moshi Song [Trainees in the Spotlight]

Moshi Song [Trainees in the Spotlight]

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Circulation

Though Moshi Song is a relatively new face in the Wu laboratory at Stanford University in California, this postdoctoral fellow brings with her a world of experience. She graduated from the Beijing Forestry University with a BS degree in Biology before completing a 2-year MMS in Biomedicine at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16) Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,024 • Total comments across all topics: 282,289,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC