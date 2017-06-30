Less myocardial infarctions during su...

Less myocardial infarctions during summer vacation-more on Mondays and winter holidays

Time periods by calendar related to perceived stress are associated with the incidence rate of myocardial infarction , says a new nationwide registry study of 156 000 people of the Swedish population, in the database SWEDEHEART. Compared to control days, the daily incidence rate of MI was higher during the winter holidays, and on Mondays, whereas rates were lower during weekends and during the summer vacation in July.

