Fortum received positive administrative court decision in Sweden on...
Fortum received positive administrative court decision in Sweden on hydro production related real estate tax for the years 2009-2014 The administrative court in Stockholm, Sweden, has on 30 June 2017 given its decisions related to Fortum Sverige AB's hydro production related real estate tax assessments for the years 2009-2014. The court decisions were in Fortum's favour.
