Fake News: WND Falsely Blames 'Migran...

Fake News: WND Falsely Blames 'Migrants' For Music Festival Rapes

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: ConWebBlog

Sweden's largest summer music festival is calling it quits, thanks to a wave of sexual violence against women committed by the nation's growing migrant population. The four-day event known as the Brvalla festival has hosted artists such as Kanye West, Robbie Williams and Iron Maiden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ConWebBlog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16) Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,722 • Total comments across all topics: 282,307,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC