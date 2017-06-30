Fairhaven's famous clipper ship skipp...

Fairhaven's famous clipper ship skipper, Captain Alexander Winsor

One of the earliest stops on the seasonal organized historical tours of Riverside Cemetery in Fairhaven is the burial site of native son Alexander Winsor. Rather it's Captain Alexander Winsor, who achieved local notoriety as the master of several clipper ships, most notably the Flying Cloud, holder of a number of speed-sailing records in the mid 1800s.

Chicago, IL

