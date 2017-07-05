ELKO enters Nordic-region market by acquiring Swedish-based distributor Gandalf
ELKO Grupa AS, a Latvian-based distributor of IT products and solutions, today announced an agreement to acquire 85% of shares in Gandalf Distribution AB - one of the leading distributors of computers and peripheral products in Sweden With over 30 years of experience in distribution and sales offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmoe, Gandalf has gained a strong position in the storage and component distribution markets in Sweden and the Nordic region. "Gandalf's business model and operational structure is very similar to our own and thus we feel confident about this acquisition.
