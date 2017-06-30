Comedian organizing 'man-free' music ...

Comedian organizing 'man-free' music fest

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

An officer attaches a bracelet with the text #tafsainte, meaning "don't grope," to a visitor's wrist July 1 at the Bravalla Festival in Norrkoping, Sweden. Sweden's largest music festival, the four-day Bravalla, which regularly featured such acts as Kanye West, the Killers and Iron Maiden, has been canceled next year in response to the growing number of sexual assaults reported at this year's event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16) Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,679 • Total comments across all topics: 282,285,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC