Comedian organizing 'man-free' music fest

An officer attaches a bracelet with the text #tafsainte, meaning "don't grope," to a visitor's wrist July 1 at the Bravalla Festival in Norrkoping, Sweden. Sweden's largest music festival, the four-day Bravalla, which regularly featured such acts as Kanye West, the Killers and Iron Maiden, has been canceled next year in response to the growing number of sexual assaults reported at this year's event.

