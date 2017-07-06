Comedian organizing 'man-free' music fest until they learn 'how to behave'

A police officer attaches a bracelet with the text #tafsainte, meaning "don't grope," to a visitor's wrist at the Bravalla Festival in Norrkoping, Sweden, on Friday July 1, 2016. Sweden's largest music festival, the four-day BrA valla, which regularly featured such acts as Kanye West, the Killers and Iron Maiden, has been canceled next year in response to the growing number of sexual assaults reported at this year's event.

