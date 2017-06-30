CellaVision AB presents the second quarter 2017 on July 18 at 11:00 CET

CellaVision AB will publish the interim report for the second quarter on July 18, 2017 at 8:20 CET. The report will be available at www.cellavision.com In connection with the release of the interim report analysts, investors and media are hereby invited to a telephone conference and audio webcast at 11:00 CET where Zlatko Rihter, CEO, will present and comment the report.

