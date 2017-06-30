'Bottom-up' peacemaking?/ The NGO pro...

'Bottom-up' peacemaking?/ The NGO problem

With the Trump Administration reportedly exploring efforts to re-start Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking, and Administration envoys Jason Greenblat and Jared Kushner in Israel this week to meet both sides , this Update offers advice from some veterans of Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking suggesting the best way forward is to pursue a so-called "bottom-up approach" - building institutions of Palestinian statehood and making other changes on the ground, before moving to achieve a final peace deal. It also includes a critique of the way Europe is making peace harder by funding NGOs involved in incitement and promoting extremist views.

