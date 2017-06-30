Board Appointed to Auckland's City Rail Link
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and Deputy Mayor Bill Cashmore, in conjunction with Government, today announced appointments to the board of the newly established City Rail Link Limited company . The company, jointly owned by the Crown and Auckland Council, is responsible for the delivery of the City Rail Link - New Zealand's largest infrastructure project.
