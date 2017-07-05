AkzoNobel Increases Capacity for Expa...

AkzoNobel Increases Capacity for Expandable Microspheres to Meet Growing Demand

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Coatings World

AkzoNobel's Specialty Chemicals business is investing more than 20 million to increase production capacity in Sweden for its Expancel product line for expandable microspheres. Increasing demand for the product - an essential ingredient in many consumer goods, industrial applications and the construction industry - means the company will expand its Stockvik facility near Sundsvall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coatings World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16) Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,066 • Total comments across all topics: 282,268,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC