AkzoNobel Increases Capacity for Expandable Microspheres to Meet Growing Demand
AkzoNobel's Specialty Chemicals business is investing more than 20 million to increase production capacity in Sweden for its Expancel product line for expandable microspheres. Increasing demand for the product - an essential ingredient in many consumer goods, industrial applications and the construction industry - means the company will expand its Stockvik facility near Sundsvall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coatings World.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|3
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Feb '17
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan '17
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC