3 men linked to right-wing guilty for bomb attacks in Sweden

A Swedish court has sentenced three men with links to a right-wing extremist group to prison sentences for recent attacks in southern Sweden targeting newly arrived migrants and a left-wing group. The Goteborg District Court found Viktor Melin guilty of attempted murder and endangering the public for the attacks - an unexploded device found Jan. 25 near a campsite accommodating migrants, as well as a Jan. 5 bomb that seriously injured one person, and a November 2016 blast outside a left-wing group's offices in Sweden's second largest city, Goteborg.

