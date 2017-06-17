Zacks Investment Research Lowers Loom...

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Loomis Ab Ser'B'NPV (Loimf) to Hold

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Loomis AB provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage and recycling of cash and other valuables primarily in Europe, the United States and internationally. It serves financial institutions, retailers, other commerce related business and the public sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16) Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,235 • Total comments across all topics: 281,869,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC