Volvo's Polestar to become standalone...

Volvo's Polestar to become standalone EV brand

19 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Gothenburg, Sweden - Volvo has announced that its Polestar performance division is set to become a standalone high-performance electric car brand. With this move, Volvo will be hoping to gain a foothold into the premium battery car market currently dominated by Tesla.

Chicago, IL

