Volvo Buses receives order for 13 electric buses from Malmo; largest single order to date

Bus operator Nobina has ordered 13 electric Volvo buses, which will operate in Malmo, Sweden from the end of next year. This is the biggest single order so far for the Volvo 7900 Electric and marks one of the biggest drives for all-electric bus traffic in Sweden.

