Video: Fresh evidence shows gold-digg...

Video: Fresh evidence shows gold-digger wife framed jailed Ghanaian footballer in Sweden

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

New evidence has emerged showing that Swedish wife of convicted Ghanaian footballer, Kwame Bonsu, might have accused him of raping her in marriage because she wanted him convicted to gain some money. The 22-year-old Ghanaian was charged with assault and rape of his ex-wife two years ago and was convicted on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16) Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,522 • Total comments across all topics: 281,755,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC