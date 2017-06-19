Tourists turn their back on rural Swe...

Tourists turn their back on rural Sweden to holiday in towns and cities

Read more: The Local

Summer tourists are flocking to Sweden's towns and cities in record figures, but fewer and fewer people choose to discover less populated areas, according to new statistics. The number of guest nights at Swedish hotels in the summer months June-August went up by 25 percent between 2008 and 2016, on average across the length and breadth of the country.

Chicago, IL

