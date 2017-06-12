The Weeknd is coming to Lincoln
Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling music artist The Weeknd has announced a second leg to his critically acclaimed Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour, featuring stops throughout North America, New Zealand, Australia and Lincoln, Nebraska. Phase two will kick off on September 6th in University Park, PA .
