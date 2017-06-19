the Weeknd Fall 2017 World Tour with ...

the Weeknd Fall 2017 World Tour with French Montana & Nav

Grammy AwardA -winning and multi-platinum selling music artist THE WEEKND has announced a second leg to his critically acclaimed Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour , featuring stops throughout North America - and for the first time, New Zealand and Australia. Phase One of the tour kicked off on February 17 in Stockholm, Sweden and wrapped on June 9 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

