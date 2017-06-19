The Saab 92: Born from Flying Barrels

The Saab 92 , which debuted in 1949, was the first production car made by the the aircraft and armaments manufacturer known as the Svenska Aeroplan Aktiebolaget. It was a rounded-off, barrel-shaped little car with a 25-hp two-stroke engine which bears a clear family resemblance to another late-1940s Saab AB machine: the Saab 29 .

