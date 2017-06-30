The Magnettes Release Debut Full-Length Album 'Ugly Youth' Today
Swedish pop trio THE MAGNETTES release their debut full-length album titled Ugly Youth today worldwide on DigSin. Blending elements of glitter-pop and punk with a healthy dose of feminism, the 11-track album is powered by co-vocalists Rebecka Digervall and Sanna Kalla, and guitarist/keyboardist/producer Tomas Bcklund Thunestrm.
