Teenage Weight Gain Linked to Increased Stroke Risk as an Adult

Kids who become overweight during their teenage years may be more likely to develop a stroke decades later than kids who did not become overweight during those years, according to a study published in the June 28, 2017, online issue of Neurology "The stroke rate has been increasing among young adults even while it has been decreasing for older people," said study author Jenny M. Kindblom, MD, PhD, of the University of Gothenburg in Sweden. "While we don't know the reasons for this increase, it has occurred at the same time as the obesity epidemic."

