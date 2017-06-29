Teacher murder sparks tension

Teacher murder sparks tension

Rabindra's car after it was set on fire by locals and people gather in front of Baghjan police station in Tinsukia district on Wednesday. Pictures by Rishu Kalantri Tinsukia, June 28: Thousands of people gheraoed Baghjan police station in Tinsukia district this morning, demanding that those arrested for the murder of a local school teacher be handed over to them.

Chicago, IL

