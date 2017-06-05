Swedish universities among top 100 in...

Swedish universities among top 100 in the world

Two Swedish universities have placed within the world's 100 best in an annual international ranking of top higher education institutions. Lund in southern Sweden was once again ranked as Sweden's top university by the 2017-18 QS World University Rankings, placing 78th in the world.

