Swedish sapovirus outbreak sickened 6...

Swedish sapovirus outbreak sickened 650 - study

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Food Quality News

The outbreak of gastroenteritis was in April 2016 at four schools in Sollentuna, Sweden and was linked to a salad buffet. All schools in the area and some outside the municipality received food from the same central kitchen, based in one of the affected schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Quality News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,019 • Total comments across all topics: 281,515,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC