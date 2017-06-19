Swedish asylum centre fires may have ...

Swedish asylum centre fires may have been started by same person: police

Police suspect two fires at an asylum centre near Ystad last week to have been started deliberately, but have so far not made any arrests. The first of the two fires, on Wednesday, resulted in the evacuation of 35 asylum seekers to a conference centre just outside of the town, reports Svenska Dagbladet .

