Swedes fall out of love with the US and they definitely don't like Donald Trump: poll

During Barack Obama's final year in charge, 93 percent of Swedes said they had confidence in the US president to do the right thing in world affairs, according to the Pew Research Center . But since Donald Trump took over that has fallen to ten percent, a bigger drop than any other country polled.

