Sweden's The Grand Masquerade Releases Debut Music Video "By My Side"

Stockholm, Sweden - June 19, 2017 - The Grand Masquerade, a Sweden based Melodic Rock group is releasing their first official music video for "By My Side," which is the opening track on their debut EP "MMXVI." The video will be available on their social media sites as well as the official website at www.tgmband.com, as of June 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mi2n.