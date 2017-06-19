Sweden's The Grand Masquerade Releases Debut Music Video "By My Side"
Stockholm, Sweden - June 19, 2017 - The Grand Masquerade, a Sweden based Melodic Rock group is releasing their first official music video for "By My Side," which is the opening track on their debut EP "MMXVI." The video will be available on their social media sites as well as the official website at www.tgmband.com, as of June 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mi2n.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|3
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Feb '17
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan '17
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC