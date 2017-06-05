Sweden's Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar are the cutest in national costume
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel's children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar celebrated National Day in adorable official portraits Happy National Day in Sweden! The royal family have marked the special celebration by releasing the cutest official portraits of Princess Estelle , five, and her little brother Prince Oscar , one. The photos showed Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's children at home at Haga Palace in Stockholm.
