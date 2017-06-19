Sweden to pay compensation for Midsum...

Sweden to pay compensation for Midsummer train chaos

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Local

Swedish rail operator SJ will pay full compensation to passengers stranded by substantial train cancellations and delays in the Stockholm area on Thursday. Passengers who had to stay overnight in hotels will be reimbursed for the cost of their accommodation, SJ press officer Carina Axelsson told news agency TT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16) Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,538 • Total comments across all topics: 282,015,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC