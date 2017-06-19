Sweden to pay compensation for Midsummer train chaos
Swedish rail operator SJ will pay full compensation to passengers stranded by substantial train cancellations and delays in the Stockholm area on Thursday. Passengers who had to stay overnight in hotels will be reimbursed for the cost of their accommodation, SJ press officer Carina Axelsson told news agency TT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|3
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Feb '17
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan '17
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC