Sweden charges 3 men with right-wing links for bomb attacks

Three men with links to a right-wing extremist group have been charged with attempted murder and endangering the public in connection with recent attacks in southern Sweden targeting newly arrived migrants and a left-wing group, Swedish authorities said Friday. Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist tied the men to an unexploded device found Jan. 25 near a campsite accommodating migrants, as well as to a Jan. 5 bomb that seriously injured one person, and a November 2016 blast outside a left-wing group's offices in Sweden's second largest city, Goteborg.

