Swede acquitted of murder after 13 ye...

Swede acquitted of murder after 13 years in jail - thanks, in part, to a podcast

7 hrs ago Read more: The Local

Kaj Linna, who was convicted in northern Sweden over murder charges he always denied, has been fully acquitted in a retrial. After 13 years behind bars, he is now a free man.

