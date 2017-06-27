Study finds long-term sustained effec...

Study finds long-term sustained effect of biological psoriasis treatment

Biological treatment of psoriasis shows a good efficacy in clinical trials. Since most analyses have focused on short-term outcomes of single biological agents, little has been known about long-term outcomes in clinical practice, where switching between biological agents is common.

